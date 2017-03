JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A stretch of Gallatin Street is closed due to road repairs.

City of Jackson officials tell WJTV that Gallatin is closed from Porter to Pascagoula Street.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, from March 24 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Drivers who frequent the area will have to take an alternate route:

at Porter Street (Rankin Street to State Street)

at Pascagoula (University Parkway)