TRAFFIC: I-55 south past Byram, Siwell Road near Exit 85

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are being reported along I-55 southbound past Byram near Siwell Road, Exit 85 in Hinds County.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that the right lane of traffic is blocked. Delays are expected to last approximately 55 minutes. The cause of the delay is not known at this time.

WJTV is en route to the scene and will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.