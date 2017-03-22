Woman who lost husband in 2001 car accident to receive Habitat for Humanity home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews worked hard Wednesday to help give Mildred Daughtery her dream home.

The new homeowner said she and her later husband had been saving up to buy a house, but he was killed in a tragic car accident in 2001.

“Helping someone who car had stalled on I-55 and he was struck by a vehicle,” she said. “That was a total loss for us, for me and my son. We always wanted to own our own home.”

She said she got a call a few months ago that her home was being built ahead of schedule.

“The things that have happened in Mildred’s life and her children, and the way they look at the world makes it even more joyous,” said Merrill McKewen, executive director for the Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area.

“When she tells me that her husband is looking down on her, smiling with a great big smile, that really warms my heart,” said Steve Marsh, VP of Manufacturing, Nissan

Mildred said she’s grateful for Nissan and Habitat for Humanity for the opportunity to be a homeowner. She plans to move in by May.