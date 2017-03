JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

We’re told that it happened in the 100 block of E. Woodcrest Drive in Jackson

Police said man was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The shooter left the area on foot wearing black shorts and a red shirt.

This is JPD’s 15th homicide investigation for 2017.

