LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A wildfire in Leake County has burned over 300 acres.

According to Bill Kitchings with the Mississippi Forestry Commission, crews have been working the fire since this afternoon.

It’s located near the Coosa Road and Highway 16 area.

Kitchings says crews contained the wildfire around 9:20 Thursday evening.

Neshoba and Leake County firefighters have been assisting the forestry commission.

No structures were damaged.