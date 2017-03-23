AMR asking families to improve mailbox addresses, building numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Medical Response is asking families and businesses to improve mailbox address and building numbers as part of spring fix-up.

Clear addresses help them find homes easily during emergencies.

“Mailbox markings and building numbers are lifesaving landmarks for ambulance crews, fire departments and police responding to your emergency,” said AMR spokesman Jim Pollard. ”Delivery services and repair companies can also reach you more easily if the mailbox or building address is readily visible. Spring fix-up is a great time to make sure your mailbox address and building numbers are easy to see from the road by day and night.”

Below are some tips AMR has provided:

Replace or repaint faded mailbox addresses and building numbers.

Put your family’s last name and street address on your mailbox.

Use numbers and letters with a color that contrasts with the background they’re placed against.

Numbers and letters should be at least four inches tall.

Use numbers and letters that reflect emergency vehicles’ headlights and spotlights.

Mark mailboxes on both sides because rescuers might not come from the same direction as your mail carrier.

Cut tall weeds and grass blocking the view of your mailbox.

Place building numbers where they won’t be blocked by trees, shrubs, hanging baskets, chimes or other objects.

If your home or other building is on a corner, post numbers facing both streets.

Do not rely solely on a house or building number painted on the curb or planted in the lawn on a low sign. Also post those numbers over the doorway or elsewhere up on the building. Parked vehicles, tall grass, leaves and even running water can obstruct rescuers’ view of curb numbers and signs at ground level.

“Emergency crews are expected to know the area they serve very well, but they may never have been to your particular turn-off or cul-de-sac. To identify their destination, emergency responders use GPS technology, detailed maps and the directions a caller gives to their dispatcher, but a clearly marked mailbox or building number is always invaluable,” Pollard said.

“If the building number is hard to spot or the mailbox is poorly marked, your rescuers will be delayed in reaching you. In a life-threatening emergency, every second is precious to the patient’s survival. Bottom line: Your rescuers can’t help you until they find you,” he said.