Bomb experts remove Civil War cannon balls from museum

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - Bob Griesbach, a volunteer portraying a member of the Confederate Army's 14th Tennessee Regiment, holds a solid shot cannon ball during a cannon firing demonstration at Antietam National Battlefield in Sharpsburg, Md., Monday, Sept. 17, 2012. A series of demonstrations and speeches took place at the battlefield to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Civil War's Battle of Antietam. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) – Bomb disposal experts removed four Civil War-era artillery rounds from Virginia’s Siege Museum after X-rays showed several artillery rounds stored there are capable of exploding.

News outlets report that two cannon balls and two Parrott artillery shells were removed Wednesday afternoon from storage at the museum, which depicts how residents of Petersburg lived before, during, and after the Civil War.

A military bomb squad had been called in after a Virginia State Police bomb technician determined Tuesday night that the artillery rounds were potentially lethal.

Petersburg city spokesman Clay Hamner says the artillery rounds did not have fuses in them, and they were not going to explode unless someone lit them somehow.

The museum has been closed for 18 months.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s