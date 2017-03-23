Border Patrol union takes center stage under Pres. Trump

Elliot Spagat, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this Feb. 21, 2017 image, Shawn Moran, a National Border Patrol Council vice president, speaks on air as part of "The Green Line," a weekly radio show by the U.S. Border Patrol agents' union that is sponsored by the conservative Breitbart News, in Solana Beach, Calif. The union was an early, outspoken supporter of Donald Trump's presidential bid, a gamble that is paying off with influence in the White House. Less than a week after Trump took office, a Border Patrol chief was forced out and replaced by a union favorite to lead the agency as it launches a major hiring spree. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Once a week, union leaders representing U.S. Border Patrol agents host a radio show from a sleepy office park near San Diego, where studio walls are covered with an 8-by-12-foot American flag and portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The show has a somewhat unlikely lead sponsor: the hard-right Breitbart News site, which isn’t known as a fan of labor unions. The hosts open a revealing window on how union leaders hope to reshape enforcement on 6,000 miles of border with Mexico and Canada.

The show is called “The Green Line” for the color of Border Patrol uniforms. The broadcast is aimed at agents, Congress and the news media. It’s part of a 4-year-old effort to raise the union’s profile.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s