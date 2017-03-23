Brandon man sentenced to 150 months in prison for possession of child porn

Related Coverage Rankin County man charged with child pornography

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Brandon man is sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain said 64-year-old James Glenn Dukes was sentenced on March 21.

He must serve 150 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release for possession of child pornography.

In February, 2015, a federal search warrant was executed at Dukes’ residence in Brandon. Electronic devices including computers and hard drives were seized, officials said.

A forensic examination revealed numerous images and videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He pled guilty on Sept. 29, 2016.

As this case demonstrates, the coordination of state and federal law enforcement agencies is an essential component in our efforts to combat child exploitation and abuse,” said Brittain.

“Children must be protected from any type of exploitation, especially sexual exploitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Freeze. “This sentencing indicates the partnership between law enforcement to find and prosecute these types of offenders to the fullest extent of the law. The outcome of this case would have not been possible without the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.”

“Our law enforcement agencies are partnered with state and federal prosecutors in the court systems to ensure that those who take advantage of our children receive the longest sentences,” Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said. “The 150-month sentence handed down in this case should send a deterrent message to any perverts thinking about abusing our children.”