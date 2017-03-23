JPD seeks identity of Robinson Road gas station robber

Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help identifying an alleged gas station robber.

According to JPD, a gas station on Robinson Road was held up Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photo of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the person in the picture, contact police at  601-960-1234.

