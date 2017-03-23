JPD seeks identity of Robinson Road gas station robber

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help identifying an alleged gas station robber.

According to JPD, a gas station on Robinson Road was held up Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance photo of the person they are looking for in connection with the crime.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the person in the picture, contact police at 601-960-1234.

Help police identify this suspect involved in a Robinson Rd. gas station robbery last night. No injuries reported. Call police 601-960-1234 pic.twitter.com/42Dlbtffpv — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 23, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.