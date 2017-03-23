Lawmakers look to Expand Seat Belt Law

JACKSON, Miss. – Everybody could be buckling their seat belt if Senate Bill 27-24 becomes law.

This bill requires seat belts for all passengers, and it’s turning tragedy into purpose.

tawni basden – ummc youth highway safety:

“A crash does not care where someone is sitting or how old they are,” Tawni Basden, UMMC Project Manager for Youth Highway Safety said. “If they’re not buckled up they will leave that vehicle at the speed in which they’re going.”

It’s one click that could save your life, and pretty soon the law could require everyone inside a car to buckle up — not just the driver.

“(Senate Bill) 2724 started out to be just a bill focusing on teenagers and under, but thankfully it’s for all passengers,” Basden said.

Thursday the senate passed 2724 expanding the state seat belt law, this after two unrestrained teens were thrown from the back seat of a pickup truck and killed.

“It definitely makes you realize how something that takes less than three seconds can change the outcome,” Logan Young said.

At six-years-old Young lost her mother in a car crash. Her mother wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

“If I could go back and say, put on your seat belt…I’d 110% would,” Young explained.

Years later Young was in an accident.

“I was wearing my seat belt and that was the only thing that allowed me to walk away from it,” she said.

Now Young is an advocate for wearing seat belts, and a supporter of Senate Bill 2724.

“As I got older and as I started to drive, it definitely changed my view of how a vehicle can definitely be a weapon,” she said.

Under the new law drivers could be fined $25 for every unbelted passenger, it does not apply to buses, farm and mail vehicles.

“It feels good to know our legislators value the lives of Mississippians and know that a car can become a weapon real quick,” Basden said.

The bill is now in the hands of the governor and if he signs it, the law will go into effect July first.