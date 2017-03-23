Man sentenced to life for 2014 machete attack against wife

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A Pearl man who authorities said used a machete to attack his wife in 2014 is sentenced to life in prison.

A jury found Richard Green guilty of attempted murder and kidnapping earlier this week.

According to the Rankin County District Attorney’s office, he was sentenced to life in prison on the attempted murder charge and will be sentenced on the kidnapping charge in May.

Back in 2014, Green left his wife Cathy for dead in their Pearl home after authorities sad he attacked her with a machete. She survived and was hospitalized from her injuries.

Authorities said he took their 4-year-old son which caused an Amber Alert to be issued. The child was later located.