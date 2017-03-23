Pearl mayoral candidate facing animal cruelty charge

By Published:
Mike Prestage (Photo: Pearl PD)

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — A Pearl mayoral candidate turned himself in to police Thursday in connection with an animal cruelty case.

According to Pearl Police Lt. Brian McGairty, Mike Prestage is charged with animal cruelty, malicious mischief, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

A dog owner told police that he made a Facebook post on March 13 that his dog was missing. He said children reached out to him and said that Prestage had shot the dog.

After the owner had gone searching for his pet over the weekend, he said he found the dog on Prestage’s property near Lloyd Street and Old Brandon Road. Buzzards were swarming over the dog’s body.

Lt. McGairty said animal control was called to the scene.

A judge set his bond at $3,000. His next court date will be in April.

 

