Seat belts in the back seat could become law in Mississippi

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press Published:

 

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Buckle up, Mississippi, because it could soon be the law, no matter where you sit in a car.

Senators Thursday sent a bill that would require seat belts for all passengers, front seat or back, to Gov. Phil Bryant for approval or veto.

Senate Bill 2724 would expand Mississippi’s current law, which requires restraints only for children and front-seat passengers. The bill was approved with no debate and 17 votes against it.

Buses, farm vehicles and mail vehicles would be exempt. A driver could be fined $25 for every unbelted passenger.

The bill would take effect July 1 if Bryant signs it.

Rep. Steve Massengill, a Hickory Flat Republican, pushed the measure after two unrestrained teens were thrown from the back seat of a pickup truck and killed in November.

