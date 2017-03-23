Sign here: Mississippi cursive mandate heads to governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A bill to reinforce requirements that cursive writing be taught in Mississippi’s public schools needs only Gov. Phil Bryant’s signature to become law.

Senators Thursday agreed with changes made by the House to Senate Bill 2273 and sent it to Bryant for his approval or veto. The measure says that schools must teach students how to write and read in cursive by the end of fifth grade. Mississippi students would have to pass a test to prove their ability.

Mississippi requirements already call for children to learn cursive beginning in second grade, but Sen. Angela Hill, the Picayune Republican who sponsored the bill, says existing requirements aren’t enough.

Conservatives have pushed to preserve cursive instruction. The National Conference of State Legislatures says at least 11 states have considered similar language.