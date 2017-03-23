Sports Recap: Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama

Latest Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi sports:

LSUS-LAVALLEE

LSU-Shreveport names Lavallee new baseball coach

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – LSU-Shreveport has removed the interim tag from baseball coach Brent Lavallee’s position, making him the seventh head coach in the program’s history.

Lavallee was named the interim coach last August after Al Cantwell resigned to coach at Airline High School.

Athletic Director Lucas Morgan said in making Tuesday’s announcement that Lavallee has done a “tremendous job developing our players and making them better students and athletes.”

The Times reports Lavallee has spent the majority of the last 12 years as a player and coach for the program. This season, so far, the Pilots are 20-8 under his leadership and lead the Red River Athletic Conference with a 7-2 record.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC-LAWSUIT

Former Alabama receiver Carter sues Kiffin, Florida Atlantic

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) – Former Alabama receiver Antonio “A.C.” Carter has filed a fraud suit against Florida Atlantic, coach Lane Kiffin and the state of Florida.

The lawsuit accuses Kiffin and the school of offering him a job to get him to help sign a “coveted prospect,” and then going back on repeated assurances that the job was his.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Shelby County Court, says Carter believes Kiffin and other coaches knew that he and his family had a personal relationship with the prospect. It says he later was told that two “minor misdemeanor” charges disqualified him.

The school did not immediately respond to a call and email seeking its response.

Carter played for three years at Alabama before a leg injury in the spring of 2002, and worked there as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban in 2008. He also has held coaching jobs at Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan and Samford.

TULANE-TRANSFERS

Dunleavy: 3 to transfer out of Tulane’s basketball program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. says sophomore guards Kain Harris and Von Julien, as well as freshman forward Darian Jones, have been granted releases from the men’s basketball program and will transfer.

Dunleavy, in a news release Wednesday, said all three are great kids and he wishes them the best.

Harris, of Chicago, was Tulane’s fourth-leading scorer in 2016-17, averaging 9.1 points and 18.4 minutes per game.

Julian, of New Orleans, came off the bench in 17 games and averaged 2.5 points and 1.0 rebound in 12 minutes per game.

Jones, of Brusly, Louisiana, averaged 1.6 minutes of action in 10 games. He scored two points with one rebound and an assist in the Nov. 29 contest at New Orleans.

TITANS-LELITO

Titans agree to terms with offensive lineman Tim Lelito

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Tim Lelito.

The Titans announced the deal Wednesday, though contract terms were not released.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Lelito has started 24 of his 63 games over the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Lelito also has been very versatile starting 12 games at left guard, four at right guard, three at center and five as an extra tight end.

General manager Jon Robinson says Lelito fits the Titans’ mold with his versatility as a team-first player.

Undrafted coming out of Grand Valley State, Lelito started 45 straight games in college.