Study ranks Jackson No. 1 for fattest city in U.S.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new study is ranking Jackson, Miss. as the fattest city in the United States.

The WalletHub study released Wednesday, compared 100 of the most populated cities in the U.S. and reviewed three dimensions:

obesity and overweight

weight-related health problems

having a healthy environment

Going by those dimensions alone, the study ranked Jackson first for weight-related problems, second for obesity and overweight, and 22nd for being a healthy environment.

The study says that out of the cities compared, Jackson has the highest number of adults living with diabetes and the second highest number of adults who are physically inactive. They are also ranked fourth for the highest number of adults living with high- blood pressure.

Take a look at the map below to view other cities.

You can get additional information about the study on WalletHub’s website.