TRAFFIC: Mustang, tractor trailer collide in Copiah [PHOTOS]

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:59am Crews pulled the driver of the car from the driver’s seat.  He is said to have been talking after the crash.  WJTV’s Natay Holmes is speaking with the driver of the tractor trailer involved.

 

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:45am  The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) indicates that driver fatigue may have played a role in this morning’s crash in Copiah County.  The MHP says that the driver of a Ford Mustang appears to have rear-ended an 18-wheeler as both vehicles were headed southbound on I-55.  Injuries suffered by the driver are described as “moderate” by the MHP.

MDOT I 55 SB Copiah County 03232017

 

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:39am MDOT indicates that area traffic delays are reduced to approximately 35 minutes.

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:37am WJTV’s Natay Holmes reports from the scene:

 

Photo Credit: Natay Holmes, WJTV

 

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:10am The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that the crash is on I-55 past Gallman Road, Exit 65.  Delays to southbound traffic are estimated as being approximately 55 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

COPIAH COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are expected on I-55 southbound following a crash near mile marker 64 in Copiah County.

Corporal Eric D. Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says two vehicles may have been involved.  More details are expected later this morning.

The extent of possible injuries or property damage is not known at this time.  Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

 

 

