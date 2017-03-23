TRAFFIC: Mustang, tractor trailer collide in Copiah [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:59am Crews pulled the driver of the car from the driver’s seat. He is said to have been talking after the crash. WJTV’s Natay Holmes is speaking with the driver of the tractor trailer involved.

#Breaking driver of 18-wheeler tells me the man was alert and talking after the crash. Crews helped pull him from the driver seat @WJTV pic.twitter.com/zf8LVGECek — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) March 23, 2017

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:45am The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) indicates that driver fatigue may have played a role in this morning’s crash in Copiah County. The MHP says that the driver of a Ford Mustang appears to have rear-ended an 18-wheeler as both vehicles were headed southbound on I-55. Injuries suffered by the driver are described as “moderate” by the MHP.

@MississippiDOT driver being fatigued may have played a factor in the crash. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) March 23, 2017

@MississippiDOT mustang rear ended the trailer of 18 wheeler both vehicles was traveling southbound on I 55. Driver has moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZX3KmnDyD4 — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) March 23, 2017

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:39am MDOT indicates that area traffic delays are reduced to approximately 35 minutes.

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:37am WJTV’s Natay Holmes reports from the scene:

#Breaking Volunteer fire chief tells me the car slammed into the back of the 18wheeler, driver is expected to be ok @WJTV pic.twitter.com/qAblPfvaU5 — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) March 23, 2017

I'm told someone was hurt in the crash, ambulance left the scene moments ago. Working to get more info @WJTV pic.twitter.com/XVQB6CkXtA — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) March 23, 2017

#Breaking 18 wheeler accident involving a car on I-55 South near mile marker 64, in Copiah Co. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/KF7qv0drLX — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) March 23, 2017

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:10am The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that the crash is on I-55 past Gallman Road, Exit 65. Delays to southbound traffic are estimated as being approximately 55 minutes in duration.

Original Story:

COPIAH COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are expected on I-55 southbound following a crash near mile marker 64 in Copiah County.

Corporal Eric D. Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says two vehicles may have been involved. More details are expected later this morning.

The extent of possible injuries or property damage is not known at this time. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

@MississippiDOT 18 wheeler accident involving a vehicle and possibly a second vehicle on I 55 southbound near mm64 with injuries Copiah Co. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) March 23, 2017

