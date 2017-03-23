TRAFFIC: Mustang, tractor trailer collide in Copiah [PHOTOS]

UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:59am Crews pulled the driver of the car from the driver’s seat. He is said to have been talking after the crash. WJTV’s Natay Holmes is speaking with the driver of the tractor trailer involved.
UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:45am The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) indicates that driver fatigue may have played a role in this morning’s crash in Copiah County. The MHP says that the driver of a Ford Mustang appears to have rear-ended an 18-wheeler as both vehicles were headed southbound on I-55. Injuries suffered by the driver are described as “moderate” by the MHP.
MDOT I 55 SB Copiah County 03232017
MDOT I 55 SB Copiah County 03232017 x
Latest Galleries
-
MDOC Shakedowns
-
Jewelry stolen from Jackson hotel
-
Maps of planned Jackson water outage
-
Maps of planned Jackson water outage
-
Traffic lights down 03032017
-
Crash involving dump truck, 18-wheeler
-
Madison Walmart Shoplifting Suspect
-
Toomsuba shooting victims
-
Shooting near University Boulevard 02142017
-
I-20 arrests
UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:39am MDOT indicates that area traffic delays are reduced to approximately 35 minutes.
UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:37am WJTV’s Natay Holmes reports from the scene:
UPDATE: 03/23/2017 7:10am The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) indicates that the crash is on I-55 past Gallman Road, Exit 65. Delays to southbound traffic are estimated as being approximately 55 minutes in duration.
Original Story:
COPIAH COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are expected on I-55 southbound following a crash near mile marker 64 in Copiah County.
Corporal Eric D. Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) says two vehicles may have been involved. More details are expected later this morning.
The extent of possible injuries or property damage is not known at this time. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.
Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.
You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.