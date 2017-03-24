18-year-old facing rape charge in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly raping a juvenile, according to Vicksburg Police.

Captain Sandra Williams tells WJTV that Odell Montgomery appeared in court Friday.

A judge set his bond at $5,000.

We’re told a complaint was filed Tuesday accusing him of raping a girl. Montgomery was arrested Wednesday.

