18-year-old facing rape charge in Vicksburg

Odell Montgomery (Photo: Vicksburg Police)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — An 18-year-old was taken into custody for allegedly raping a juvenile, according to Vicksburg Police.

Captain Sandra Williams tells WJTV that Odell Montgomery appeared in court Friday.

A judge set his bond at $5,000.

We’re told a complaint was filed Tuesday accusing him of raping a girl. Montgomery was arrested Wednesday.

