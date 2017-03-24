374 acres burn in Choctaw County wildfire

By Published:
Photo: Mississippi Forestry Commission

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 300 acres burned in a wildfire overnight in Choctaw County.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, no structures were threatened by the fire.

A total of 374 acres burned.

Crews worked throughout the night to monitor for spot fires and flare ups.

Firefighters were able to get the fire 100 percent contained by Friday morning.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.  

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s