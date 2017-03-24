374 acres burn in Choctaw County wildfire

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — More than 300 acres burned in a wildfire overnight in Choctaw County.

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, no structures were threatened by the fire.

A total of 374 acres burned.

Crews worked throughout the night to monitor for spot fires and flare ups.

Firefighters were able to get the fire 100 percent contained by Friday morning.

