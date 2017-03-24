AG Hood recovers $34M for state treasury, asks for $7M to go to Dept. of Mental Health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood’s office recovered more than $34 million for the state treasury on Thursday

He is asking the Mississippi Legislature to appropriate about $7 million to the Department of Mental Health.

This includes $1,985,461 for the reopening of the Chemical Dependency Unit for men at the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.

Hood said an allocation of that amount wold reopen 25 beds which served 336 male patients in fiscal year 2016, but were closed last year due to budget cuts.

The other $5,350,400 would go to fund the state’s Intellectual Disabilities/Developmental Disabilities Home and Community Based Waiver program.

Hood said after an $8.3 million cut to its fiscal year 2017 budget, the Department of Mental Health closed two Chemical Dependency Units for men at the Mississippi State Hospital and East Mississippi Hospital. Since then, mid-year budget cuts totaling $3.5 million have further restricted the department’s finances. The women’s unit at Whitfield is still open.

“Many counties have relied on the men’s drug and alcohol facility at Whitfield to treat those committed by court order to stay at Whitfield until they are released. I have received pleas from lawyers for and family members of men committed for drug and alcohol treatment to see if we can reopen the Whitfield unit. These lawyers and family members expressed concern that patients can walk away from local facilities, whereas they were housed in a secure environment on the Whitfield campus. It is amazing to me what a high level of substance abuse treatment the folks provide at Whitfield with little funding. I respectfully request that the Legislature merely appropriate $2 million of the $34 million check I sent them today to reopen the state-run chemical dependency unit for men at Whitfield.”

The majority of the $34.4 million delivered to the Treasury today is from the multistate settlement with Moody’s Corporation.

