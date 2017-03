JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson firefighters are working to put out a brush fire at the Jackson Police Department’s Firing Range.

The fire is on E. McDowell Road.

According to Cleotha Sanders, Division Fire Chief for the Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations, units are still at the scene.

There is no word at this time on how the fire started.

WJTV 12 has a crew headed to the area. We will provide updates to this story as we get them.