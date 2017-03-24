Former corrections officer charged for accepting bribes to introduce contraband into prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A former federal corrections officer has been charged with accepting bribes to introduce contraband into Yazoo County prison.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Harold Brittain, 24-year-old James P. Cheatham was charged in a one-count federal indictment for being a public official providing to an inmate a prohibited object.

“Greed and corruption have no place in our criminal justice system,” stated Special Agent in Charge Robert Bourbon of the DOJ OIG’s Miami Field Office. “We want to thank our law enforcement partners for their continued efforts to ensure that individuals who abuse their position are vigorously investigated, prosecuted, and punished.”

Cheatham appeared in court Thursday before United States Magistrate Judge F. Keith Ball.

The case is set for trial on May 2, 2017, before U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III.

If convicted, Cheatham faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000.00 fine.