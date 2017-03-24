Gov. Bryant makes more adjustments to state budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has adjusted the state’s budget once again for fiscal year 2017.

He said that reductions would come to most state agencies.

“Unfortunately, a reduction in funds to state government agencies is needed to meet the requirement of state law to balance Mississippi’s budget,” he said in a letter to the Department of Finance.

The goal is to reach a savings of about $20 million to balance the budget.

Bryant also said he is taking $39 million from the Rainy Day Fund. He said he had requested authorization to access additional funds to minimize the impact on public education and other services such as the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the military department.

The Rainy Day Fund is considered the state’s savings account.

The governor said that this adjustment leaves $240 million in the savings account.

Bryant said the adjustments need to be made because revenue will not be adequate to support budgeted expenditures for the current fiscal year.