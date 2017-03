JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant has signed a bill into law that will increase penalties for those who intentionally harm law enforcement officers, firefighters or emergency workers.

Bryant signed House Bill 645 Friday.

Bryant started his career as a deputy sheriff. He spoke in support of the bill during the announcement.

The new law will double the penalties for those who target EMTs, firefighters, or law enforcement officers.

The bill will become law July 1.

Read more about the bill here.

Today I signed HB 645 & HB 1367. Back the Badge Act & increased penalties for witness intimidation. Full video: https://t.co/DJe99jSCQk pic.twitter.com/apyWyrVugx — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) March 24, 2017