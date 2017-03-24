Guntown man sentenced for conspiracy to kidnap a circuit judge

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Guntown man has been sentenced for conspiracy to kidnap Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul S. Funderburk of the First Circuit Judicial District.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 28-year-old Matthew Fowler pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy for kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit house burglary. Fowler also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

On January 30, 2016, Fowler conspired with two others to kidnap Judge Funderburk and burglarize his home.

The three men were arrested February 1, 2016.

A judge sentenced Fowler to a total of 10 years, with five of those years suspended, leaving five to serve, followed by five years of post-release supervision. He was also sentenced to serve three years for possession of a controlled substance, which will run concurrently to the conspiracy charges.

Fowler must pay $500 to the Mississippi Crime Victims Compensation Fund.