JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are on the scene of a death investigation.

According to police, a dead person is inside a vehicle.

The vehicle is in the parking lot of TJ Maxx on Ridgewood Court.

Crime scene tape has been put up around the perimeter of the parking lot.

The cause of the death is being investigated.

WJTV has a crew on the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.