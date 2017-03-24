JPD: Suspects in Sprint Mart robbery connected to Family Dollar robbery

JPD seeks identity of robbery suspects

By Published:
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) —  Jackson Police are investigating two robberies that they say are possibly linked.

According to JPD, the suspects in the Sprint Mart Robbery are also connected to the robbery that happened at the Family Dollar.

Officers said two people held up a Family Dollar in Jackson Wednesday night.

One of the robbers was armed with a gun and covered their face with a red bandanna. JPD released surveillance photos of the two people they are looking for in the case.

They also recovered a stolen silver truck that they believe is connected to both incidents.

Anyone who can help authorities identify the people in the photos, contact Jackson Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s