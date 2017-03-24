JPD: Suspects in Sprint Mart robbery connected to Family Dollar robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating two robberies that they say are possibly linked.

According to JPD, the suspects in the Sprint Mart Robbery are also connected to the robbery that happened at the Family Dollar.

Officers said two people held up a Family Dollar in Jackson Wednesday night.

One of the robbers was armed with a gun and covered their face with a red bandanna. JPD released surveillance photos of the two people they are looking for in the case.

They also recovered a stolen silver truck that they believe is connected to both incidents.

Anyone who can help authorities identify the people in the photos, contact Jackson Police.

An unoccupied stolen silver truck believed to be connected to both robberies last night was recovered today by officers. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 24, 2017

Second suspect involved in last night's robbery of Family Dollar. JPD confirms two suspects were involved, one armed and the other not. pic.twitter.com/oxhAFyMBz0 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 24, 2017

Suspect in last night's robbery of Sprint Mart, also connected to last night's robbery of Family Dollar. Call police w/ his identity. pic.twitter.com/C5KKv5DwKd — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) March 24, 2017