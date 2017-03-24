McCowan leads MSU past Washington 75-64 to go to Elite Eight

OKLAHOMA CITY (WJTV) – When you look back what pushed the Mississippi State women to their first Elite Eight, one name will pop up: Teaira McCowan.

The sophomore center scored 20 of her career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter against Washington to push the Bulldogs to a 75-64 win. They will face the top seed in their region, Baylor, on March 26 at 6:30 p.m for their first trip to the Final Four.

Washington was actually leading 52-50 going into the fourth, but McCowan quickly changed that. She scored her team’s first 16 points to start the quarter, giving Mississippi State nine-point lead with under six minutes to play. The dominance wasn’t just on the offensive end either: McCowan added 12 rebounds and six blocks.

Mississippi State controlled the boards, out-rebounding Washington 49-34. The Bulldogs’ defense was also strong, holding the Huskies to just 38.5 percent shooting. Kelsey Plum, who leads the nation in scoring, dropped a game-high 29 points on 25 shots.

This stellar effort comes in another game where Victoria Vivians struggled a bit offensively. After a second quarter that saw her score nine points, Vivians added just four more throughout the rest of the game. She also shot 38 percent from the field and missed all eight of her three-point attempts. Vivians has shot under 40 percent in five of her past six games while missing her last 11 three-pointers.

Click the video above to hear from McCowan on what drove her to take over as well as Vic Schaefer, Vivians, and Morgan William on the win.