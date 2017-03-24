McRae Foundation gives $4M to Millsaps College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Selby & Richard McRae Foundation is providing Millsaps College with a $4 million gift.

The money will go towards renovating the Christian Center at the school.

The Selby & Richard McRae Foundation was established in 1965 to support the arts, education, and social service organizations in Central Mississippi.

The foundation is tmanaged by the children of Mr. and Mrs. McRae – Richard D. McRae, Jr., Susan McRae Shanor, and Vaughan W. McRae.

“Our parents were committed to Millsaps for many reasons – including its Methodist heritage and progressive intellectual approach to social issues as reflected in the professors and speakers who are part of the Center’s historic fabric,” they wrote in a letter announcing the gift. “We can think of no better way to honor our parents and their commitment to Millsaps.”

The Christian Center, is scheduled for a transformative renovation project that will establish new classrooms and office space for the Humanities division.

There will be a new 175-seat lecture hall and a new chapel.

Upon completion, the building will be rededicated as the Selby and Richard McRae Christian Center.

Renovation of the Christian Center is anticipated to begin sometime in the 2017-18 academic year.