Mississippi governor joins others in backing GOP health plan

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has joined seven other Republican governors in a letter endorsing the GOP plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Thursday letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan was also signed by the governors of Indiana, Alabama, Idaho, Kanas, Maine, Missouri and Utah

The governors say they support the plan’s more flexible Medicaid program and phased-in transition from Obama’s law.

The letter says the plan offers states more freedom on how they use money for Medicaid and allows them to require that participants have a job or go through job training.

The governors also say the plan moves the country away from a “‘free’ entitlement where all rules are made in Washington” to a state-driven healthcare system.

