Sal & Mookie’s Street Carnival canceled due to possibility of rain

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Annual Sal & Mookie’s Street Carnival is canceled due to the possibility of rain.

According to Jeff Good, owner of the restaurant, the carnival will not be rescheduled this year.

The carnival was planned to be a part of the Zippity Doo Dah Festival on Saturday, March 25.

Fondren Renaissance Foundation, the organizer of the annual Zippity Doo Dah Festival, announced last month the events scheduled for the festival.

They told WJTV in February that the Zippity Doo Dah Parade wouldn’t be held this year because of newly projected expenses not incurred in the past. Organizers said important logistical decisions could not be made in a timely fashion which resulted in the cancellation of the annual nighttime parade.

The only event still happening this weekend for the Zippity Doo Dah Festival is Fondren Flea because shop owners can host it indoors.

Good said they would host the carnival next year.

Zippity Doo Dah Festival raises funds for Batson Children’s Hospital.