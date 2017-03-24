Silver Alert: Charles Milford Webb of Booneville, Mississippi

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Officials are asking for your help finding a man missing from the Prentiss county town of Booneville, Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Communication Director Warren Strain says a Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Charles Milford Webb.

He is described as being a white man who is approximately six feet tall, weighing 185 pounds.  He has gray hair and blue eyes.  According to a written release from the MBI Mr. Webb was last seen on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 8:30pm driving a tan pickup truck, a Ford Sport Trac with the following license plate: TSI 104.  At the time he was  wearing a blue plaid, short-sleeved dress shirt with suspenders, black pants, and a black jacket.

His family says that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at: (662) 728.6232.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s