Silver Alert: Charles Milford Webb of Booneville, Mississippi

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Officials are asking for your help finding a man missing from the Prentiss county town of Booneville, Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) Communication Director Warren Strain says a Silver Alert has been issued for 78-year-old Charles Milford Webb.

He is described as being a white man who is approximately six feet tall, weighing 185 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. According to a written release from the MBI Mr. Webb was last seen on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at approximately 8:30pm driving a tan pickup truck, a Ford Sport Trac with the following license plate: TSI 104. At the time he was wearing a blue plaid, short-sleeved dress shirt with suspenders, black pants, and a black jacket.

His family says that he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police or the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office at: (662) 728.6232.