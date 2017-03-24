State legislators honor Dr. Freda Bush

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A well-known doctor was honored Friday at the Capitol Building.

State legislators gave special recognition to Dr. Freda Bush, who as worked in the medical field for 50 years.

She is retiring and was honored for her service.

She has worked as a gynecologist in the Jackson area for 30 years. Dr. Bush has also published several books and won many awards.

“I was very pleased that Mississippi would acknowledge the 50 years of service that I have given to the health profession and particularly the last 30 years as an OBGYN, such as delivering thousands of babies helping young people make good decision buts also helping to build families,” she said.

Before Dr. Bush became a doctor, she was a registered nurse and midwife.

