Brandon Police searching for kidnapping suspect

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect.

According to investigators, they say 31-year-old Derrick Boyd forced his way into a home on West Jasper Street around 7:00 Saturday morning.

We’re told Derrick took his estranged girlfriend, holding her at gunpoint.

Brandon Police continue to search for Derrick and the victim, Sheaquiryona Boyd.

Derrick has dread locks and multiple tattoos including a cross between his eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white markings on the sleeves and black pants.

Sheaquiryona, 21, is 5’2” tall, and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

Derrick is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Derrick Boyd or Sheaquiryona Boyd, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to http://www.P3tips.com.