Breaking: MHP investigating fatal wreck in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Around 10 Saturday morning, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to US 49 Northbound near Sharon Saratoga Rd. to a one vehicle accident.

Corporal Eric Henry says, a Toyota Tundra was traveling north on US 49 when the driver lost control and ran off the road hitting a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

The driver died on scene.

There was also a passenger inside the vehicle that was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

Picture taken by MHP Cpl. Eric Henry.