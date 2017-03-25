Bulldogs size up Baylor for Elite Eight

By: Tyler Greever Published:

OKLAHOMA CITY (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s first-ever Elite Eight game comes against an opponent who’s very used to this stage.

Since 2005, Baylor has made all three of its Final Four runs, with two of those resulting in national titles. The Lady Bears have already set a NCAA Tournament record for margin of victory through three games, outscoring their opponents by a combined 163 points.

Click the video above to hear from the Bulldogs on the respect they’ve earned for making this kind of run and how they match up with Baylor’s size.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s