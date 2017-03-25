Bulldogs size up Baylor for Elite Eight

OKLAHOMA CITY (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s first-ever Elite Eight game comes against an opponent who’s very used to this stage.

Since 2005, Baylor has made all three of its Final Four runs, with two of those resulting in national titles. The Lady Bears have already set a NCAA Tournament record for margin of victory through three games, outscoring their opponents by a combined 163 points.

Click the video above to hear from the Bulldogs on the respect they’ve earned for making this kind of run and how they match up with Baylor’s size.