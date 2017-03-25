Family and friends say final goodbyes to slain Hinds County deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Family and friends say their final goodbyes to Hinds County Deputy Darryl Davis, Saturday morning.

Authorities believe Davis was shot and killed by his girlfriend in a murder-suicide last week in Madison County.

Flashing blue lights lined Terry Road as law enforcement officers from around the metro crowded New Dimensions International Church to say goodbye.

Those who knew Davis says they’ll miss his contagious smile and laugh most of all.

Deputy Sheriff Jason Pittman says he worked the same shift as Davis and had Sunday dinners every weekend together.

“We ate every day we talked every day we wrote tickets every day we did road blocks every day we just had that bond together we’re going to miss him tremendously but we’ve got to stay strong as a family, ” says Pittman.