Former Corrections Officer charged with accepting money to give tobacco to a prisoner

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A former federal corrections officer is charged with accepting money to give tobacco to a prisoner.

James P. Cheatham III appeared Thursday in front of a judge in Jackson. His full indictment is redacted, so it isn’t clear how much money he received or what tobacco product he gave the inmate.

The inmate in question is not named. The alleged crime took place when Cheatham worked at the federal prison in Yazoo City.

Cheatham, a 24 year old from Brandon, faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine if convicted. His trial is set for May 2.

Cheatham’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/24/2017 5:56:06 PM (GMT -5:00)