Hinds County deputies conduct barber shop drug bust

WJTV Staff Published:
Jeremy Banks, Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff's Office

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Street Crimes Unit made an arrest at a barber shop during a drug bust.

Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

According to sheriff’s officials, a tip led deputies to a barber shop on Bullard Street, in Jackson.

Deputies discovered 300 units of MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

Jeremy Banks, 25, was arrested on the job and charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute.

Banks is being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

Major Pete Luke said, “This is a good example of the community getting involved to rid their community of illegal drug activities.”

