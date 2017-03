HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies, along with Morton Police discovered 100 pounds of meth during a traffic stop.

Deputies stopped Angel Fabin Salas, 25, of Houston, Texas for a traffic violation on I-20 near Edwards.

The drugs were disguised as bags of candy, according to officials.

Salas has been charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.

He’s being held at the Raymond Detention Center.