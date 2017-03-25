Two log trucks crash head-on in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A log truck busted into flames after crashing with another log truck in Warren County.

The crashing happened on Highway 3, around 4 p.m. Friday.

Corporal Eric Henry of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the driver of the northbound truck crossed into the southbound lane.

Both of the trucks crashed in a head-on collision. The northbound truck caught on fire, while the southbound truck overturned into the road.

The driver of the burned truck was ejected from the cabin and airlifted to UMMC hospital.

Mechanical steering problems may have played a factor in the crash, according to Corporal Henry.