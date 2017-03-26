3 children, 1 adult injured in head-on collision

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people are recovering, including three minors, after a head-on crash in Hinds County.

It happened before 11 a.m. Sunday, on Myers Road.

According to Hinds County Major Pete Luke, a car driven by a 16-year-old girl, and a truck driven by a 37-year-old man crashed head-on.

He said the jaws of life was used to remove the 14-year-old passenger of the car. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There was an 11-year-old boy passenger inside the truck. He and the driver were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.