WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is currently working a fatal accident on Highway 3 near the paper mill in Warren County.

We’re told that one person is dead.

The accident involves and 18 wheeler; one witness tells us a vehicle caught fire as well.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it as soon as more information becomes available.

@MississippiDOT 18 wheeler vs car on MS 3 near the paper mill in Warren Co. one confirmed fatality. Will update media as information comes. — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) March 26, 2017