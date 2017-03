JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Jackson State defensive end Javancy Jones and defensive back Zavian Bingham joined TJ Werre in studio Sunday night to discuss training for their recent pro day and what they have planned as they try and prove worthy of a draft selection or signing in free agency.

