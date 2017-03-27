Authorities investigate Shaw Road house fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Shaw Road Monday morning.

According to Cleotha Sanders, the Division Fire Chief of the Jackson Fire Department’s Office of Fire Investigations, crews went to the scene around 7:19 a.m.

We’re told that when firefighters arrived on the scene, everyone inside the home was already outside of the house. Crews still conducted a search to determine that the home was all clear.

Crews were able to get the house fire under control at 7:44 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating.