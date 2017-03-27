City leaders want more regulations for services like Uber, Lyft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Another ride sharing service has made it’s way to the City of Jackson, but city leaders believe more regulations should be in place.

One cab company says competing with the services has been a struggle.

“These are Jacksonians that were born and raised here, and you’re putting them out of work,” said Tyra Dean- Manager of Deluxe Cab

Dean said her company and drivers had taken a hit after ride sharing services have popped up in Jackson.

“They don’t own their vehicles,” he said. “They don’t have the cost overhead that a driver or a company has. They don’t have the insurance. They don’t have employees sitting here to answer the phones.”

Uber has been operating in Mississippi for the past year, but just last week, Lyft made its debut to the city.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes believes all drivers, transporting citizens, should have to go through the city and Jackson Police.

“You got to be licensed by the city, the police department must check you out,” Stokes said. “You don’t want a rapist picking up your children. That’s why there must be some kind of background check.”

Deluxe Cab drivers have to go through drug screening, police and airport background checks and physicals by a licensed doctor.

For ride sharing services here in Mississippi, the state requires each company to pay a yearly license fee, a company background check and be insured up to $1 million.

“I would just like to see enforcement,” Dean said. “No one is saying don’t come.”

WJTV 12 reached out to Lyft and Uber but have not received a response. Dean says she hopes to have the app for Deluxe Cab up and running before the end of the year. Councilman Stokes is inviting all cab and taxi drivers to City Hall Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss enforcing more regulations on drivers.