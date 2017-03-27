Deputy shot in Lowndes County, traffic stop suspect killed

UPDATE: 03/27/2017 12:36pm – COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A man was shot to death after fleeing during a traffic stop and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in gunfire in eastern Mississippi.

State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says a Lowndes County deputy sheriff was shot in the leg, but the wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Strain says the chase started Monday morning near Mathiston and ended when the fleeing vehicle was disabled about 40 miles to the east, near Columbus. He says Mississippi Highway Patrol officers joined sheriff’s department officers from three counties in the pursuit.

It was unclear who killed the fleeing man. An autopsy will be done.

The names of the dead man and the wounded deputy were not immediately released. The man killed was white.

Original Story:

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –A Lowndes County deputy has been shot during a high-speed chase.

According to WCBI in Columbus, Miss., the suspect was shot and killed. The coroner is at the scene.

The deputy was taken to the hospital.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said that Highway 82 East near Highway 50 is shutdown at this time.

We’re working to get more information. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

Pictures from the scene pic.twitter.com/dGW0d8Cxqc — Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) March 27, 2017

There was a report that an Oktibbeha Co. deputy was injured in this chase. Sheriff Steve Gladney says not true. Cut his hand on spike strip — Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) March 27, 2017

It was a minor injury. — Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) March 27, 2017

Lowndes County, 82 EB around HWY 50 is completely blocked due to a crime investigation. Reroute to 182 if you need to travel east. — MHP Starkville (@MHPTroopG) March 27, 2017

I can confirm a Lowndes County deputy has been shot. No word on a condition. The deputy is at the hospital now. — Joey Barnes (@JoeyBarnesTV) March 27, 2017