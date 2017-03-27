Gas Leak repaired in Brandon’s Crossgates neighborhood

UPDATE: 03/27/2017 6:50am The Brandon Emergency Operations Center reports that the “gas leak on Woodgate Place has been rendered safe. All area streets are now open.”

The earlier gas leak on Woodgate Place has been rendered safe. All area streets are now open. — Brandon E.O.C (@BrandonEOC) March 27, 2017

UPDATE: 03/27/2017 6:39am Mara Hartmann with Entergy confirms that power went out to four houses overnight. Power to those homes has been restored. She says that a root from an oak tree grew into an electrical line and caused an outage with lines that are underground in that neighborhood. She says that the root caused problems with the gas service as well.

UPDATE: 03/27/2017 5:40am Crews continue to work on Woodgate Place in Brandon.

Original Story:

BRANDON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Crews continue to work on a gas leak in the Crossgates neighborhood of Brandon, Mississippi. Workers from Entergy and the Brandon Fire Department are on the scene.

Several homes in the area have been without power since 10:30 last night.

Brandon FD on scene with utility crews for a gas leak/power outage near Woodgate Pl. Please stay clear of this area in Crossgates. — Brandon E.O.C (@BrandonEOC) March 27, 2017