Gov. Bryant expected to sign sanctuary cities bill today

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – A bill banning cities from becoming sanctuaries for illegal immigrants in Mississippi will go in front of Governor Phil Bryant this morning.

The bill would make it illegal for cities, counties, and colleges to give amnesty to undocumented immigrants. Senate Bill 2710 passed the Mississippi Senate last Tuesday, March 21, 2017. It would prevent public agencies from giving legal status, or giving an ID, to those who entered the country without permission.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Sean Tindell of Gulfport, and is supported by Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves, who has called the proposal “a major step forward for law and order in Mississippi.” Governor Bryant has said in a previous interview that he wanted to comb state and local jails for people without legal status. This bill would also override a 2010 Jackson ordinance that prevents police officers fro asking about immigration status. The Governor is scheduled to hold a signing ceremony for the bill this morning.